Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242,942 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $84,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.