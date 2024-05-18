The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.00. 229,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,863. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

