The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 351.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.26% of Western Union worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.