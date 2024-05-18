Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Sells 58,493 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti sold 58,493 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $6,167,501.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349,097 shares in the company, valued at $247,688,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total transaction of $160,649.82.

TDW stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDW. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Tidewater by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 635,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

