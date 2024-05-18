Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRML. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,495,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRML opened at $15.04 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $385.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.