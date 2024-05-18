Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP Jacob T. Rudolph Sells 16,440 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Trex by 30.9% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

