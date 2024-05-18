Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $26.75 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.20. 179,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,357. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.