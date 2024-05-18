Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $56.34 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $765.05. 887,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.13 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.