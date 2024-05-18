Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $89.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

