Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,553. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

