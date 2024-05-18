Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $23,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.6 %

MSCI stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.33. The stock had a trading volume of 878,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.73. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

