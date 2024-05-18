Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $46,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 348,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. 785,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day moving average is $207.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $234.68.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

