Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.43% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,424. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.12. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

