U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

