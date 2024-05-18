Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.12. Approximately 5,151,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,369,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

