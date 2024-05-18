UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,114 shares of company stock worth $2,171,108. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.