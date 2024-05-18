Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.23. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 5,307,050 shares traded.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 169,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Under Armour by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

