Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,066,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,539. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

