Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

