Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director William Sean Guest Sells 169,571 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest sold 169,571 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$822,436.31.

William Sean Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VLE opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.34 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 156.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 1.323185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLE. Cormark lifted their price objective on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

