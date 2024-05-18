Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Valhi stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valhi has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a PE ratio of 939.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

