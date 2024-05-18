Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 29,089 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,702,000 after purchasing an additional 880,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

