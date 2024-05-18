Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 68,204 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 770.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 931,429 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 460,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SAN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.