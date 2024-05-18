Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 18,933 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

FNF opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

