Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,270,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 266,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

