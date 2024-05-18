Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

