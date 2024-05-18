Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,419 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in United Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 840.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $274.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $275.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,140 shares of company stock worth $36,051,162. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

