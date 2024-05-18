Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.22.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $399.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.91 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.