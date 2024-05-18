Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

