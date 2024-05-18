Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

Equifax stock opened at $248.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

