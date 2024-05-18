Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 4,604 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $16,549,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.