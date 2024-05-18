Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 6,763 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,405,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.