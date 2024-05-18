Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

WEC opened at $85.50 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

