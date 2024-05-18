Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Critical Comparison

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Vectura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma $460,000.00 2,284.04 -$54.37 million ($0.77) -16.88 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verona Pharma and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 155.38%. Given Verona Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Volatility and Risk

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -25.09% -21.24% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

