Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $71,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 341,584 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

