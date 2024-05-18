Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Roger Fradin Sells 16,667 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

