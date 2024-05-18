Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

VMUK opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 139.55 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 218.80 ($2.75). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.48.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

