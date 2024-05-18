Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

