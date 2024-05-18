Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
