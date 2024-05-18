Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Simon Cmrlec Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

Simon Cmrlec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Simon Cmrlec bought 3,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,070.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Simon Cmrlec bought 3,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,999.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Simon Cmrlec acquired 3,200 shares of Vizsla Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,018.88.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Vizsla Silver

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

