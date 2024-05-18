Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $132.56 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $132.56 million and $7.05 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00007039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,016.26 or 0.99998600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011873 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.69222115 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $7,560,640.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

