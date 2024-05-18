Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.