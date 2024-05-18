Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 126.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

