Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.54.
Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 4.1 %
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
