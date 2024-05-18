Westpac Banking Corp Has $52,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $187.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.98. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.28 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.