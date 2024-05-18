Westwood Global Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 5.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $121,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

