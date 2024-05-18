Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 457,710 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 430,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 283,348 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after buying an additional 189,539 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDS opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

