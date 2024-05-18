WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

WPP Stock Down 0.7 %

WPP stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

WPP Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 46.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $7,486,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 732.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.