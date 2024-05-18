WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
WPP Stock Down 0.7 %
WPP stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $57.30.
WPP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
