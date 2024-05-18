Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $288.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $327.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

