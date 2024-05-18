Zacks Research Weighs in on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $5.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $347.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.13. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $545,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

