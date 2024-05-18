Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $20.39. Zai Lab shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 159,034 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

